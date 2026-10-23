Scores for Week 10 of Greater Cincinnati high school football season

CINCINNATI — Week 10 is here.

Ohio high school football concludes its regular season this weekend as the postseason begins Oct. 30.

Several Greater Cincinnati teams are vying for playoff positions as the Ohio high school football postseason pairings are announced on Sunday.

The top 12 teams in each region will qualify for the playoffs, with the top four seeds getting a first-round bye on Oct. 30.

The 72 largest schools are in Division I, along with several schools that opted up to Division I for the 2026 season. Divisions II through VII are divided equally (approximately 106 schools in each division).

The WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week features Northwest (8-1) at Harrison (7-2).

Harrison has unofficially clinched a top eight spot in Division II, Region 8, according to playoff projections analyst Joe Eitel. The Wildcats could earn anywhere from a No. 1 to No. 4 seed with a win, according to Eitel. A loss could drop Harrison to No. 7.

“We have talked about how important it is to finish with a win and then how important it is for seeding and hosting a home playoff game,” Harrison coach Derek Rehage said.

Northwest enters Friday as the No. 6 seed in Division III, Region 12. The Knights could move up to No. 3 with a win or could drop to No. 10 with a loss.

In Division I, Region 4, Princeton (9-0) attempts to conclude an undefeated regular season and capture the outright Greater Miami Conference championship when the Vikings play host to Fairfield (5-4). Princeton is unofficially projected to be the No. 1 seed in Region 4.

Princeton is seeking its third outright GMC title in the past four seasons with a win Friday night.

Badin (7-2) plays to McNicholas (7-2) in a Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division showdown. McNicholas is unofficially No. 4 in Division III, Region 12. Badin is No. 7 in Division II, Region 8.

The Miami Valley Conference has a good matchup as Summit Country Day (5-3) visits Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (8-1).

Summit is No. 5 in Division V, Region 20. CHCA is No. 2 in Division IV, Region 16.

Keep updated with the latest playoff projections on WCPO.com Friday night and all day Saturday.

Indiana starts its postseason this week while Kentucky begins the playoffs in November.

Keep updated with the Week 10 scores on this high school football scoreboard.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter