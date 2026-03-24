Seton High School's Scott Smith named the Division II state girls basketball coach of year

CINCINNATI — Seton High School basketball coach Scott Smith was named Tuesday afternoon as the Division II girls basketball state coach of the year by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association.

The All-Ohio teams are based on nominations from the seven districts of the OPSMA from regular-season accomplishments.

“Being named the Division II coach of the year is truly an honor,” Smith wrote in a text message. “Individual recognition like this is really a reflection of the players, assistant coaches and their work ethic. I am grateful to be in a position to coach a group like this.”

Seton (22-4), a Division II regional runner-up this past season, started the season with a 13-1 record. The Saints won nine of 10 games entering the regional final.

The Saints earned their first district championship since 1988 after a 60-29 win over Miamisburg in a Division II district final Feb. 28 in Fairborn.

“I am really proud of how selfless this team is,” Smith said. “They embraced playing for something bigger than themselves and that hosed in how they supported each other. They competed night in and night out. The district title is special given the history but it is a reflection of the way this team competed all season.”

Smith said there is significant potential for the team in the future.

“We have a lot to be excited about,” Smith said. “We lose five seniors that have played a lot of high school games. We were a deep team and we had some younger players step up throughout the season. Hopefully, we can keep the momentum going.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter