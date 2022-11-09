Seton, Cincinnati Country Day advance to girls soccer state finals in Columbus

CINCINNATI — The Seton High School soccer team will play for the program's first state championship Friday afternoon in Columbus.

The Saints defeated Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 2-1 in double overtime Tuesday night at Centerville to advance to the program's first state final. Seton made its first state Final Four appearance in program history Tuesday night after it defeated Mount Notre Dame in the regional final Nov. 5.

Seton (18-3-1) is scheduled to play Strongsville (17-2-3) in the Division I state final at 1 p.m. Friday at Lower.com Field in Columbus. Strongsville was ranked No. 6 statewide in the coaches' association poll at the end of the regular season.

Tuesday was a memorable day for the Seton program as an afternoon send-off drew plenty of exuberant fans around the school led by a ceremonial police and fire department presence upon exiting the campus.

The Seton students had a significant presence at Centerville for the game, too.

In Division II, Waynesville (21-0) will play Copley (20-0-1) in the state final at 7 p.m. Friday in Columbus. Waynesville defeated Marietta 5-0 in a state semifinal Tuesday night. Waynesville is making its third state tournament appearance.

In Division III, Cincinnati Country Day School defeated Lynchburg-Clay 5-0 in a state semifinal. CCDS (18-5) plays Ottawa-Glandorf (20-1-2) in a state final at 4 p.m. Friday in Columbus.

CCDS is making its fifth appearance in the state final and the Nighthawks are trying to win the state championship for the first time since 2019.

