Scores for Week 8 of Greater Cincinnati high school football season

CINCINNATI — WAIT FOR DYER

The second weekend of October continues to bring intrigue in the Greater Cincinnati high school football scene.

Several teams can solidify their playoff position in Ohio or try to enter the top 12 qualification zone.

The WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week featured Elder (5-2) at Highlands (6-1). This is the 10th meeting between the programs with Elder leading the all-time series 8-1.

Highlands is seeking its first win over Elder since 2011. Highlands is ranked No. 1 in Kentucky Class 4A. The Bluebirds have won six consecutive games this season.

Highlands is led by several players including sophomore quarterback Bryce Armstrong, who has thrown for 904 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 512 yards and eight touchdowns entering Friday. Armstrong has already received college scholarship offers from Wisconsin and Miami University among others.

“The quarterback is the first thing that jumps off the screen,” Elder coach Doug Ramsey said earlier this week. “He is a really good player. They are a typical Highlands team – play with great effort, can make some explosive plays and will do a good job in the special teams phase. (Coach) Bob (Sphire) has done a great job.”

Entering Friday, Elder sought to rebound after back-to-back losses to St. Xavier and Moeller. Elder is No. 8 in Ohio overall by MaxPreps. The Panthers are ranked No. 3 in Division I, Region 4.

“We have to just keep believing we are a good football team. Lost two tough games over the past two weeks - had some chances late in each game. Just have to limit mistakes and control what we can control. It will be a great atmosphere on Friday night.”

Friday is the second game of a home-and-home agreement between Highlands and Elder. The Panthers won the 2025 matchup 40-16 at The Pit.

“We’re really going to get challenged Friday night,” Highlands coach Bob Sphire said. “The quarterback (Elder senior Kaden Estep) is as good of a quarterback as you’re going to play against.”

Estep surpassed 6,000 career passing yards last week in the loss to Moeller at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

Elder returns home Oct. 16 to play host to Bishop Chatard (Ind.) at 7 p.m.

Highlands plays host to Mason County Oct. 16.

Keep updated with the entire Week 8 results on this football scoreboard.

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