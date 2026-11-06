Scores for Week 12 of Greater Cincinnati high school football season

CINCINNATI — November football is here.

The postseason continues this week for Ohio and Kentucky high school football teams while Kentucky opens the playoffs this Friday night.

The WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week features St. Xavier (6-5) at Lakota West (9-1).

This is the 12th meeting overall between the programs with St. X leading the series, 7-4. The Firebirds and Bombers have met in the season opener every year since 2021. The programs have played each year since 2020 overall.

Friday night will be the second meeting this season after Lakota West 20-7 over visiting St. Xavier in the season opener Aug. 21.

WCPO 9 Sports is keeping an eye on several other games including Middletown (7-4) at Princeton (10-0), Winton Woods (9-2) at Moeller (7-3) in a game at Mount St. Joseph University along with Springboro (7-3) at Elder (8-2).

In Division II, a pair of regional quarterfinals will feature Greater Cincinnati teams. That includes Withrow (8-3) at Anderson (9-1) and Talawanda (9-2) at Harrison (8-2).

McNicholas (8-2) plays host to Alter (7-4) in a Division III regional quarterfinal while Goshen (10-1) – with 10 wins for the first time since 1990 – travels to Tippecanoe (9-1).

Wyoming (9-1) plays host to Kenton Ridge (9-2) in a Division IV regional quarterfinal. North College Hill (9-0) plays host to Urbana (8-3). NCH outscored its opponents 510-3 in the regular season.

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (9-1) plays host to Wilmington (7-4).

In Division V, Region 20, Williamsburg (9-1) plays host to Greenon (7-3).

In Division VI, Region 24, Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (8-2) plays host to Versailles (7-4) at Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium. Deer Park (9-1) - which has earned nine wins for the first time since 2007 - plays host to Covington (8-3).

In Division VII, Region 28, Cincinnati Country Day (6-5) travels to Riverside (8-2).

The Indiana sectional championships are Friday night. Lawrenceburg (10-1) travels to Batesville (9-2) in Class 3A. East Central (9-2) travels to Columbus East (7-4) in Class 4A.

Keep updated with the Week 12 high school football scoreboard.

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