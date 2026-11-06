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2027 Reds single-game tickets on sale, concerts announced, including Dierks Bentley and more

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Brian Mains
GREAT AMERICAN BALL PARK
GREAT AMERICAN BALL PARK
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This season may be over, but single-game tickets for the Cincinnati Reds 2027 season are on sale now, along with concert tickets for Dierks Bentley, Bailey Zimmerman and Jordan Davis.

Single-game tickets are available until Nov. 15 with no fees. CLICK HERE for tickets.

  • Dierks Bentley will play after the Reds vs. White Sox game on July 1.
  • Bailey Zimmerman will play after the Reds vs. Rays game on July 19.
  • Jordan Davis will play after the Reds vs. Cubs game on Sept. 4.

Anyone attending those games can stay for the post-game concert. CLICK HERE for tickets and field passes.

There will also be post-game fireworks on select Fridays.

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