2027 Reds single-game tickets on sale, concerts announced, including Dierks Bentley and more

This season may be over, but single-game tickets for the Cincinnati Reds 2027 season are on sale now, along with concert tickets for Dierks Bentley, Bailey Zimmerman and Jordan Davis.
Single-game tickets are available until Nov. 15 with no fees. CLICK HERE for tickets.
- Dierks Bentley will play after the Reds vs. White Sox game on July 1.
- Bailey Zimmerman will play after the Reds vs. Rays game on July 19.
- Jordan Davis will play after the Reds vs. Cubs game on Sept. 4.
Anyone attending those games can stay for the post-game concert. CLICK HERE for tickets and field passes.
There will also be post-game fireworks on select Fridays.