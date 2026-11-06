2027 Reds single-game tickets on sale, concerts announced, including Dierks Bentley and more

This season may be over, but single-game tickets for the Cincinnati Reds 2027 season are on sale now, along with concert tickets for Dierks Bentley, Bailey Zimmerman and Jordan Davis.

Single-game tickets are available until Nov. 15 with no fees. CLICK HERE for tickets.



Dierks Bentley will play after the Reds vs. White Sox game on July 1.

Bailey Zimmerman will play after the Reds vs. Rays game on July 19.

Jordan Davis will play after the Reds vs. Cubs game on Sept. 4.

Anyone attending those games can stay for the post-game concert. CLICK HERE for tickets and field passes.

There will also be post-game fireworks on select Fridays.