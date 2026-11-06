Cincinnati Bengals look to extend win streak, beat Atlanta Falcons in international game in Spain

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are in Spain this week to take on the Atlanta Falcons as they look to extend their three-game win streak.

The Bengals (5-2) are coming off a 43-36 win over the Tennessee Titans last week, where quarterback Joe Burrow had a career-high six touchdowns, including one rushing touchdown.

In a press conference Friday, Bengals defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said it will be an "11-man game" to stop Falcons running back Bijan Robinson on Sunday.

"We can't rely on one person to get the job done," Allen said. "You got to throw bodies at them. You got to swarm. You got to play with great effort. So it's going to take everybody to do their job and be consistent and patient, and we're excited for that challenge."

In Friday's press conference, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said one of the best things about the Bengals so far this season is that they're finishing strong in each game, despite "sloppy" starts.

WATCH: Ja'Marr Chase and Jonathan Allen's press conference from Friday



Chase also said he doesn't feel any differently or more motivated that the Bengals are playing on an international stage this week.

"I'm motivated, but I'm already self-motivated," Chase said. "I think the biggest thing is just having a good opportunity to play in Spain."

In his own press conference, head coach Zac Taylor said a big thing for the team has been getting acclimated to being in Madrid, which he said the entire team feels.

WATCH: Zac Taylor's press conference from Friday



Chase, Allen and Taylor all echoed the same sentiment that this year's Bengals are focusing on taking the season one game at a time.

"I think as long as we're a better team this month than we were last month, then we'll be trending in the right direction," Taylor said. "We put ourselves in a good spot, and if we just keep focusing on Atlanta right now and trying to find a way to win this game, then we just maintain that same focus going forward."

The Bengals play the Falcons in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, the home of Real Madrid CF, on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. EST.