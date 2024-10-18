Schedules, scores for Week 9 of the 2025 high school football season

CINCINNATI — Friday already?! We're back out at the football field and ready to cover some of the top games in the Tri-State tonight.

The WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week could be a candidate for the Game of the Year as two undefeated teams go head-to-head. Anderson vs. Winton Woods has all of the ingredients to make an incredibly special matchup as we enter the final two weeks of the regular season.

Friday’s winner clinches at least a share of the Eastern Cincinnati Conference title as the regular season concludes Oct. 26. There are also significant computer points on the line as the postseason starts Nov. 1.

"It's getting that time of year," Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy said. "Weather is cooperating with us — getting a little cooler out here. Leaves are changing. Here we are Week 9 – 8-0 versus 8-0. As a competitor, I just think don’t think you can ask for much more."

WCPO reporter Mike Dyer will cover the game tonight, providing postgame coverage during Friday Football, which starts at 11:15 p.m.

Our crews will also be at Indian Hill vs. Wyoming, Ryle vs. Great Crossing, Middletown vs. Princeton, Lakota West vs. Lakota East, Roger Bacon vs. Purcell Marian, Bellevue vs. Newport, Archbishop Alter vs. Bishop Fenwick, Elder vs. Bishop Chatard, CCD vs. Lockland and more.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Get the latest highlights tonight.