Anderson beats Winton Woods to become 9-0 for the first time since 2009

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Anderson High School football team continues to show why it’s one of Ohio’s top teams this season regardless of division.

The Raptors defeated visiting Winton Woods 31-17 Friday night at Charles L. Brown Stadium. Anderson clinched at least a share of the Eastern Cincinnati Conference title.

Anderson has a 9-0 record for the first time since the 2009 season. The Raptors have unofficially clinched the No. 1 seed in Division II, Region 8.

“This game is what spectators want to see,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said earlier this week. “Great players with incredible talent. They want to see kids playing for the love of the game.”

Anderson senior quarterback Justice Burnam threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another score to lead the Raptors, who led 21-14 at halftime Friday night.

Anderson (9-0, 8-0 Eastern Cincinnati Conference) concludes the regular season at Loveland Oct. 25.

The Raptors entered Friday night ranked No. 5 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of division). They ranked No. 4 in the Division II rankings.

Anderson is ranked No. 1 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings. The Raptors have unofficially clinched a home playoff game Nov. 1, according to playoff projections analyst Joe Eitel.

Entering Friday night, Anderson had outscored opponents, 408 to 46.

Anderson is led by several players including senior quarterback Justice Burnam, who had thrown for 2,235 yards and 27 touchdowns entering Friday night. Burnam entered Friday night with 6,665 yards passing for his career. He needs 7,000 yards passing to join the state’s all-time career passing yards list.

The Raptors were a 2023 Division II state semifinalist to eventual state champion Massillon.

