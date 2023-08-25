Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Schedules, scores for Week 2 of high school football

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
High school football scoreboard
Posted at 5:14 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 17:14:19-04

CINCINNATI — It's Week 2 of the 2023 high school football season — and the heat is impacting several games.

The WCPO 9 Football Friday Game of the Week, Highlands vs. Covington Catholic, is one of many games with an 8 p.m. kickoff due to the expected heat index. It's one of the earliest times in a season that the two teams will renew their football rivalry.

Crews will also be at Lakota West vs. Princeton, Lakota East vs. Hamilton, Kings vs. Turpin, Lebanon vs. Milford, Roger Bacon vs. Western Hills, Dixie Heights vs. Hughes, Cooper vs. Henry Clay, Ryle vs. Conner, Wyoming vs. Monroe and more.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Watch WCPO 9 News at 11 p.m. for the latest highlights.

More high school sports news:
'It ought to be a killer game': CovCath, Highlands prepare for Friday night St. Xavier, Lakota West look ahead toward Week 2 and how to improve this season

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.