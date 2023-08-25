Schedules, scores for Week 2 of high school football

CINCINNATI — It's Week 2 of the 2023 high school football season — and the heat is impacting several games.

The WCPO 9 Football Friday Game of the Week, Highlands vs. Covington Catholic, is one of many games with an 8 p.m. kickoff due to the expected heat index. It's one of the earliest times in a season that the two teams will renew their football rivalry.

Crews will also be at Lakota West vs. Princeton, Lakota East vs. Hamilton, Kings vs. Turpin, Lebanon vs. Milford, Roger Bacon vs. Western Hills, Dixie Heights vs. Hughes, Cooper vs. Henry Clay, Ryle vs. Conner, Wyoming vs. Monroe and more.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Watch WCPO 9 News at 11 p.m. for the latest highlights.