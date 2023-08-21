'It ought to be a killer game': CovCath, Highlands prepare for Friday night

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Friday night will be one of the earliest times in a season that Covington Catholic and Highlands will renew their football rivalry.

But it also happens on a night when the kickoff will happen an hour later than normal (8 p.m.) due to the expected heat index.

Even as the teams adjust practice schedules this week to the heat, there is plenty of anticipation building for Friday night at David Cecil Memorial Stadium.

"It's going to be a really exciting game and we're all really getting ready," Highlands senior quarterback Brody Benke said. "It's just different. Everyone feels more locked in and practice is way more intense. Everyone is ready for Friday to come."

Benke, senior tight end/defensive end Luke Schneider and Highlands coach Bob Sphire joined the WCPO High School Insider Podcast to discuss Friday's game against CovCath.

"Great football team; it ought to be a killer game," Sphire said. "It ought to be a classic follow-up. They just won against a really, really good football team in Ryle. They do such a great job. (CovCath coach) Eddie (Eviston) is a really good ball coach. He'll have them obviously ready."

Highlands (1-0) defeated host Lexington Catholic 34-27 on Aug. 18. Benke was 12 of 17 passing for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed 19 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. Schneider had two sacks on defense.

CovCath (1-0) defeated visiting Ryle 37-22 on Aug. 18.

The Colonels held a 20-0 first-quarter lead against Ryle. Senior quarterback Evan Pitzer was 17 of 24 passing for 271 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Senior running back Owen Leen had 16 carries for 96 yards and three touchdowns.

CovCath coach Eddie Eviston said the Bluebirds will be a significant test on Friday night.

"It's going to be a battle," said Eviston. "They are a very talented team. We got to be ready."

