Schedules, scores for Cincinnati high school football playoff games

CINCINNATI — Goodbye regular season, hello playoffs! We're kicking off the first round of OHSAA football playoffs with coverage across the Tri-State.

Our WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week is a showdown between Lakota East, the No. 8 seed in Division I, Region 4, and No. 9 West Clermont. The winner will play either No. 1 seed Moeller (9-1) or No. 16 Sycamore (1-9) in a regional quarterfinal Nov. 8.

West Clermont is seeking its first postseason win since the program started in 2017, while Lakota East has an opportunity to earn its first playoff victory since 2020. The Thunderhawks have experienced a resurgence this year after just one win in 2023.

“It’s been great especially this season just turning it around; it’s been a really fun thing to see and see a culture change,” said Lakota East senior quarterback JT Kitna said.

Reporter Mike Dyer will be at the game providing live updates.

Our crews will also be at several other playoff games tonight, including La Salle vs. Monroe, St. Xavier vs. Milford, Harrison vs. Troy, Kings vs. Withrow, Elder vs. Mason, CCD vs. Deer Park and Wayne vs. Middletown.

Don't worry, we're not skipping out on the rest of the Tri-State! We'll also be at Lloyd Memorial vs. Scott, Ludlow vs. Paris and Lawrenceburg vs. Greensburg.

Get the latest scores below and watch highlights of tonight's games on Friday Football at 11:15 p.m.