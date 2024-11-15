Schedules, scores for Cincinnati area high school football playoff games

CINCINNATI — The number of high school football games in the Tri-State keeps getting smaller and smaller as we get closer to the ultimate goal: state championships.

Our WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week is a rematch between Lakota West and St. Xavier. The Firebirds, the No. 2 seed, look to beat the Bombers, the No. 6 seed, for the second time this season for a chance to play in the regional final Nov. 22.

“Two great programs battling for the second time in the same year,” St. X coach Steve Specht said. “At the end of every regular season game (Lakota West coach) Tom (Bolden) and I seem to say the same thing — ‘See you in the playoffs.’”

The winner of that game will take on the winner of another game we'll be covering on WCPO 9 Friday Football: Moeller vs. Princeton.

We'll also be at Taft vs. Indian Hill and Taylor vs. Alter, as well as covering La Salle vs. Harrison, Anderson vs. Mount Healthy and CCD vs Anna.

Get the full list of this week's local matchups and their game sites here.

We're not forgetting about Kentucky! Our crews will be at Ryle vs. Louisville St. Xavier, Cooper vs. Scott County, Covington Catholic vs. Johnson Central and Woodford County vs. Highlands.

Get the latest scores for those games and more below. Tune into WCPO 9 Friday Football at 11:15 p.m. for the best highlights of the night.