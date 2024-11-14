'It’ll come right down to the wire' | Lakota West, St. X meet for a second time this year in regional semi

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota West senior defensive lineman Vincent Giordano doesn’t need a reminder about the anticipation surrounding Friday night’s regional semifinal against St. Xavier.

And yet Giordano and his teammates aren’t reinventing the wheel in practice this week. The Firebirds are staying focused on being consistent on both sides of the football as they prepare to meet the Bombers for a second time this season.

“I think it’s an awesome and really cool game,” Giordano said. “To play a team twice in a year - that’s really neat. I think it’s going to be a great game.”

Lakota West (11-1), the No. 2 seed, plays No. 6 St. Xavier (9-3) in a Division I regional semifinal at 7 p.m. at Princeton. The WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week is a rematch of Week 1 in which Lakota West defeated visiting St. X 17-13.

The winner plays either No. 1 seed Moeller (11-1) or No. 4 Princeton (10-2) in a regional final Nov. 22 at a neutral location.

Lakota West and St. Xavier are meeting for the fourth time in the playoffs. The previous three postseason games occurred in 2006, 2020 and 2021. St. X won in 2006 (44-3) and the 2020 regional final (10-7). Lakota West won in 2021 (12-2).

Lakota West is seeking its fifth consecutive regional final appearance later this month. Lakota West is ranked No. 6 in the MaxPreps Ohio football rankings(regardless of divisions). St. X is ranked No. 16.

“You look back on the rivalry in general and it speaks to what the game means to us and what it means to them,” Lakota West senior linebacker Grant Beerman said. “We know what this matchup is going to be. We know it’s going to be a dogfight.”

One thing is certain this week: Both programs agree that their respective teams are different than in August.

“Two great programs battling for the second time in the same year,” St. X coach Steve Specht said. “At the end of every regular season game (Lakota West coach) Tom (Bolden) and I seem to say the same thing – ‘See you in the playoffs.’”

Friday’s postseason game may be determined by field position, football security and the ability to run offensively. It’s typical playoff talk of making plays, limiting turnovers and executing assignments. But, those keys also define the ingredients of advancing in the postseason.

“It’ll come right down to the wire,” Lakota West coach Tom Bolden said. “Their kids got a ton of motivation. They’re definitely a different team than they were Week 1 and we are too.”

Lakota West is led by several players including Beerman (Purdue verbal commit) and Giordano (Bowling Green verbal commit). Beerman has 92 tackles while senior linebacker Micah Markley has 84 tackles. Giordano had a season-high seven tackles including two sacks in a 20-14 win over Elder in a regional quarterfinal last week.

Senior quarterback Sam Wiles has thrown for 1,347 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 1,087 yards and 15 touchdowns.

“Lakota West has weapons all over the field but the quarterback’s ability to change the game with his feet is different,” Specht said. “So, one of the keys must be limiting his explosives which is easier said than done.”

St. X has several impact players including senior quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who has thrown for 1,378 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 544 yards and seven touchdowns.

Junior Daniel Vollmer has rushed for 628 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior defensive back Kobe Clapper has 92 tackles. Senior defensive back Lucas Bishop has three interceptions.

“I told the kids – there’s no tomorrow,” Bolden said. “Everybody is good at this point. We’re going to have to bring it. They’re a really good freaking football team.”

