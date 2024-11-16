Ohio high school football postseason looks ahead to regional finals Nov. 22

CINCINNATI — There were plenty of storylines within the Ohio high school football regional semifinals Friday night.

The 2024 football playoffs were down to 16 teams in each of the seven divisions (112 total teams) entering the regional semifinals Friday night.

The regional finals are Nov. 22 at neutral locations. The neutral locations will be announced by the Ohio High School Athletic Association this Sunday afternoon.

In Division I, Region 4, No. 1 seed Moeller defeated Princeton 28-10 Friday night. Big Moe will face No. 6 St. Xavier in the regional final after the Crusaders knocked off Lakota West 16-13.

In Division II, Region 8, top-seeded Anderson routed No. 5 Mount Healthy 42-0. The Raptors have a 13-0 record for the first time in program history.

La Salle, the No. 2 seed, will also advance after a 37-0 win over No. 6 Harrison.

In Division IV, Region 16, No. 5 seed Taft is heading to the regional finals after a 30-14 win over No. 9 Indian Hill.

No. 10 Alter took down Taylor, the No. 6 seed, 37-13 to advance. This was Taylor's first regional semifinal in program history, according to head coach David Dransman.

In Division VI, Region 24, No. 5 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place lost to top-seed Coldwater in a regional semifinal at Trotwood-Madison. Their two playoff wins this postseason are the first in St. Bernard-Elmwood Place's program history.

Cincinnati Country Day, the No. 2 seed, fell to No. 3 Anna 56-14 in the other regional semifinal at Monroe.

In Division VII, Region 28, Cincinnati College Prep made its first regional semifinal appearance in program history, but lost to No. 2 Minster at Sidney High School's Memorial Stadium. Minster plays No. 1 seed Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) in a regional final Nov. 22 at a neutral location.

The state semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 29 at neutral locations. The state finals are scheduled for Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Division I regional final at Mason

Moeller (12-1) vs. St. Xavier (10-3)

Division II regional final at Princeton

Anderson (13-0) vs. La Salle (11-2)

Division IV regional final at TBD

Taft (11-2) vs. Alter (8-5)

