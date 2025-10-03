Schedules for Week 7 of Cincinnati, NKY high school football season

CINCINNATI — It's another Friday night of high school football in the Tri-State.

Our WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week is a nationally recognized showdown between Moeller and Elder. MaxPreps named the GCL matchup as one of its top 10 high school football games to watch nationally this week.

Moeller, the 2024 Division I state runner-up, is ranked No. 1 in Ohio by MaxPreps. Elder is ranked No. 9 statewide.

“It’s going to be electric,” Elder junior quarterback Kaden Estep said. “It’s going to be fun to play in.”

Moeller (5-1) at Elder (6-0) is sold out tonight (10,000 seating capacity), per Elder AD Kevin Espelage. @WCPO — Mike Dyer (@MikeDyer) October 3, 2025

But that's not the only game we'll be covering. We'll have crews at Summit Country Day vs. North College Hill, Covington Catholic vs. Highlands, Newport Central Catholic vs. Campbell County, Hughes vs. Taft and Trinity vs. St. Xavier.

Check the latest scores below, and see the top highlights on WCPO 9 Friday Football starting at 11:15 p.m.

