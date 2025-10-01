Moeller at Elder named one of nation's top 10 games to watch this week by MaxPreps

CINCINNATI — Elder junior quarterback Kaden Estep knows an opportunity at a Greater Catholic League South division championship has been on his teammates’ minds since this past weekend.

“It’s exciting throughout the school day,” Estep said.

Elder (6-0) plays host to Moeller (5-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week. It's also one of the most anticipated games of the entire regular season with just a few weeks remaining until the playoffs begin Oct. 31.

On Wednesday, MaxPreps named the GCL showdown as one of its top 10 high school football games to watch nationally this week.

Moeller, the 2024 Division I state runner-up, is ranked No. 1 in Ohio by MaxPreps. Elder is ranked No. 9 statewide.

Most importantly, Elder is rated No. 1 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings entering Week 7. Moeller is No. 2 in the standings. The top four seeds in each region earn a bye Oct. 31.

For this week, the focus is on a GCL South championship.

“It’s going to be electric,” Estep said. “It’s going to be fun to play in.”

Moeller is going for its fourth consecutive GCL South championship without a loss in league play during that stretch. Moeller has 11 consecutive GCL South wins entering Friday.

Moeller is led by several players, including senior quarterback Matt Ponatoski, who is the 2024 Ohio Mr. Football recipient.

Moeller hasn’t lost a GCL South game since a 59-58 overtime contest at Elder on Oct. 2, 2021.

“It’s going to be a great environment,” Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”

Estep has thrown for 1,068 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s rushed for 459 yards and four touchdowns.

Elder is seeking its first GCL South title since 2015 (co-champions with St. Xavier). Elder is seeking its first GCL South title outright since 2008.

Entering Friday, Elder has a 6-0 record for the first time since the 2001 season (7-0 that season), according to Elder Media Production Coordinator Adam Duwel. It’s the third time in head coach Doug Ramsey’s career that he has started 6-0.

The longtime Elder coach doesn’t have to say much to the Panthers about what awaits at The Pit on Friday night. A large crowd is expected at the stadium, which seats 10,000 fans.

“I don’t have to tell them much,” Ramsey said. “They know what’s at stake. They’re excited to play. They’ve worked themselves into a position to play for a league championship on their home field. They know they need to be ready, and I know they’re excited.”

Elder plays host to Highlands Oct. 10. Moeller plays host to Cleveland St. Ignatius Oct. 10 at Mount St. Joseph University.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter