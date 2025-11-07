Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Schedule for Week 12 of Cincinnati, NKY high school football

WCPO
The Greater Cincinnati high school football scene was impacted by COVID-19 cancellations, heat concerns and stormy weather during Week 2.
CINCINNATI — Week 12 of high school football in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky is sure to bring some must-see games and highlights.

That includes the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week. Harrison (8-3) plays at Kings (9-1) in a Division II, Region 8 quarterfinal. Kings is the No. 2 seed, while Harrison is No. 7.

"When you get to this point of the season, it’s a win-and-go-home (scenario),” Kings coach Alex Garvin said. “It’s a big game."

But thats not the only game we're covering. We'll have crews at Taft vs. Clinton-Massie, Middletown vs. Lebanon, South Oldham vs. Cooper, St. Xavier vs. Lakota East, CHCA vs. Brookville, Anderson vs. Withrow and Oldham County vs. Simon Kenton.

We'll also show highlights from CCD vs. Cedarville, Elder vs. Fairfield, Xenia vs. La Salle, Moeller vs. Lakota West and Princeton vs. Winton Woods.

Check back for the latest scores and highlights, and don't forget to vote for your WCPO 9 Player of the Week.

