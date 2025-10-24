Schedule for Week 10 of Cincinnati, NKY high school football

CINCINNATI — It's Week 10 of high school football in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, and we're covering games across the area.

Our WCPO 9 Game of the Week is the highly anticipated showdown between longtime rivals Lakota East and Lakota West.

The game's storyline added a new development Wednesday afternoon as Lakota West coach Tom Bolden announced senior running back Braydon Johnson has returned to the team after focusing on baseball for much of this fall.

"These are kids he grew up and played with, and they welcomed him back. It’s so good to see him back," Bolden told us.

But that's not the only game we're covering. We'll have crews at Simon Kenton vs. Ryle, Muskegon vs. Moeller, Sycamore vs. Mason, Winton Woods vs. Lebanon, Withrow vs. Western Hills and Fairfield vs. Oak Hills. We'll also show highlights from De La Salle vs. Elder, Princeton vs. Middletown and Clark Montessori vs. Cincinnati Country Day.

Find the latest scores below, and don't forget to vote for your WCPO 9 Player of the Week.

