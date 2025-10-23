'They welcomed him back' | Lakota West RB Braydon Johnson returns to the Firebirds

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lakota East and Lakota West football programs have enjoyed a storied rivalry since 1998. So it goes without saying the anticipation for this Friday’s Week 10 is already significant.

The game's storyline added a new development Wednesday afternoon as Lakota West coach Tom Bolden announced senior running back Braydon Johnson has returned to the team after focusing on baseball for much of this fall.

“I’d always told him and his family that I’d leave the door open for him if things changed,” Bolden said. “He had a tremendous summer of baseball. He ended up playing with an elite team this fall.”

Johnson spoke with Bolden two or three weeks ago about wanting to return to the Firebirds' football team. Bolden initially thought it was a joke, but was pleased to know it wasn't.

Bolden said in July that Johnson opted to focus on baseball for his senior year.

“When I found out it was serious I talked to the coaches, talked to the players, talked to the captains, the seniors,” Bolden said. “These are kids he grew up and played with and they welcomed him back. It’s so good to see him back.”

Johnson rushed for 590 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior in 2024. This past spring, Johnson, a catcher, hit .425 for the Firebirds’ baseball team that completed their season in June as a Division I state semifinalist in Canton.

Johnson will be paired with junior running back Kenyon Norman in the Firebirds’ backfield Friday night. Norman has rushed for 688 yards and 11 touchdowns this season including 162 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-6 win over visiting Oak Hills last week.

“Kenyon loves having him back,” Bolden said. “Now we’ve got that two-headed monster in the backfield. We’re trying to get him back into some football shape. These couple weeks of practice – he looks really good. We’re looking to unleash him again on Friday night.”

Norman smiled when asked about Johnson's return.

"I'm glad he's back," Norman said. "It takes a lot of pressure off of me. I don't have to take as many carries.

Lakota East (6-3) and Lakota West (6-3) kick off at 7 p.m. Friday. The Firebirds are No. 6 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points rankings. The Thunderhawks are No. 7.

The postseason begins Oct. 31.

