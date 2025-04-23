Ryle star football player Jacob Savage is set to announce his college decision Friday

UNION, Ky. — Ryle 2026 linebacker Jacob Savage is scheduled to announce his verbal college commitment on Friday afternoon.

Savage is scheduled to make the announcement in front of friends, family and teammates in the Ryle Media Center.

"Jacob's recruitment has been interesting and fun," Ryle football coach Mike Engler said in an email Wednesday morning. "I am sure that it was really tiring for him and his family. They have made trip after trip, seeing the schools and getting a good idea of what school fits best for him. He has walked the campuses, talked with school officials (he is looking to study business), watched practices, and met with coaches (this doesn't include the coaches visiting us here at Ryle)."

Savage, who is listed at 6 feet 1 inch tall and 225 pounds, announced on social media that Purdue, Indiana, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Michigan State and Minnesota are his finalists.

"I think he has enjoyed it, enjoyed the trips and enjoyed the coaches, but he is ready to make a decision and get back to the task at hand this year and that is to win a state championship for Ryle," Engler said. "I have learned a lot as I talk to coaches especially with all the new rules, NIL (name, image and likeness), and limits now put on rosters in college.

Savage's recruiting has brought a spotlight to the Northern Kentucky program, which was the Class 6A state runner-up in 2024.

"The recruiting of Jacob has brought in many college coaches to Ryle, which brings attention to our program and helps other players get seen as well," Engler said. "Heck, some head coaches have even shown up at school and that very seldom ever happens. That gives you an idea of how much the schools want him."

Savage helped to lead Ryle to the Kentucky Class 6A state final this past December. Ryle (12-3) completed its season as the state runner-up.

Savage rushed for 1,085 yards and 22 touchdowns (72.3 net yards per game), according to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association statistics. He also had 29 receptions for 313 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, Savage had 141 tackles (75 solo) including 9.5 tackles for loss. He also had three sacks and an interception.

All the finalists recruited Savage at linebacker, according to Engler.

"He has continued to excel in the classroom and weight room," Engler said. "I think he did 225 (pounds) - 18 times the other day. He has also been clocked at a laser time 4.6 in the 40 (yard dash). Along with Jacob, Ryle returns nine starters on offense and seven on defense, which sets up a very experienced team that should be primed for a great 2025 season."

Savage, a three-star player by 247 Sports, is ranked the No. 6 player in Kentucky overall in the 2026 class by the recruiting website. He is ranked the nation’s No. 53 linebacker in the 2026 class.

The NCAA early college football signing period is scheduled for December.

