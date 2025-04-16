Ryle 2029 power forward Jayden McClain signs with NIL agency

UNION, Ky. — Ryle 2029 power forward Jayden McClain has signed with EZ Sports Group, a name, image and likeness (NIL) sports agency.

EZ Sports Group announced the agreement on its social media channels Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re excited; we’ve really built a relationship with (EZ Sports Group Collegiate Director) Trey Dees,” said Samantha McClain, Jayden’s mother.

The 6-foot-6 Jayden McClain, who turned 14 years old on Jan. 6, is the daughter of Samantha McClain, a former Cincinnati State women’s basketball player, and former University of Cincinnati men’s basketball player Anthony McClain.

Samantha McClain said the agreement with EZ Sports Group will help with Jayden’s name and image, along with gaining experience during interviews and with public relations.

Jayden McClain has been in the basketball spotlight for a while. She has 16,000 followers on Instagram. Samantha McClain said she’s watched how NIL has grown in women's basketball, especially with Chicago Sky forward and former Louisiana State University player Angel Reese.

Samantha said the agreement with EZ Sports Group will continue to help her daughter in basketball and beyond.

"With elite shot-blocking skills and a unique scoring touch, she’s one of the most promising incoming freshman prospects in the country," EZ Sports Group said in its announcement.

Jayden McClain participated in the 2025 USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team minicamp earlier this month.

“Jayden McClain was one out of two eighth graders to get invited to the Team USA camp this spring,” EZ Sports Collegiate Director Trey Dees said. “We at EZ are excited to welcome her to our Women’s division.”

Jayden McClain is the second individual to join the EZ Sports Women’s division after three-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient Dee Alexander, an incoming UC freshman, signed with the agency earlier this month.

Jayden McClain has scholarship offers that include UC, Xavier, Ohio State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Southern Methodist University (SMU), University of Central Florida (UCF), Clemson, Florida State, University of Kentucky and Pittsburgh.

McClain averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds as an eighth-grader competing on the Ryle varsity girls basketball team this past season. McClain set a Ryle single-season program record with 128 blocks this past season, according to Ryle girls basketball coach Katie Haitz.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) permits NIL in high school sports while the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) does not.

