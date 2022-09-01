Roger Bacon High School girls volleyball team earns 700th program victory

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — The Roger Bacon High School girls volleyball team captured its 700th program win Aug. 23 in a three-set victory over host Norwood.

Roger Bacon is one of only eight schools in the Ohio High School Athletic Association that have won at least 700 program wins in girls volleyball. Tiffin Calvert High School also joined that prestigious list this month.

Roger Bacon assistant athletic director David Olson said the 700 wins is a significant accomplishment for the Spartans and the school community.

"We are extremely proud of our volleyball program and what they have been able to accomplish since 1984," Olson said. "We look forward to continued success of the program."

Roger Bacon has a program record of 700-271 since 1984. Roger Bacon has captured three state titles (2005, 2004, 2001), eight regional championships, 24 district titles and 13 league titles.

The 2021 team was a Division II state runner-up.

“I am proud to coach at my alma mater – where so many women have put in hard work on the court," said Roger Bacon coach Alyssa Flading, a 2005 graduate.

"I tell my girls regularly how much blood, sweat and tears have been put into all those banners on the wall. It means a lot to be a Spartan and to never forget that. To have had the chance to coach after Caryl Schawe and Ryan Bedinghaus and carry on our winning tradition is an honor and something I look forward to continuing to uphold.”

Schawe earned 579 career coaching wins which is tied for 11th in state history.

“Congratulations to the entire Roger Bacon volleyball team on reaching 700 program victories," Schawe said in a statement. "You have continued the winning tradition and have made the entire Roger Bacon community very proud."

Roger Bacon (2-1) plays at Summit Country Day (6-1) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Roger Bacon athletic department may see another significant milestone this week, too.

The Roger Bacon football team (1-1) plays host to Newport Central Catholic (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium.

The Spartans' football program is one win away from No. 500 in its history. Roger Bacon has a record of 499-387-23 entering Friday.

The Roger Bacon football program started in 1928, Olson said. Roger Bacon is already on the state list for program wins in football.

