Randy Borchers steps down as Cooper High School football coach, athletic director

UNION, Ky. — After 18 years, Randy Borchers is stepping down as Cooper High School's athletic director and head football coach.

Borchers, who has been with Cooper since the school first opened in 2008, told us in a statement that he is stepping down at the end of the school year and plans to take a different position in a different school district.

"Wouldn't change the past 18 years for anything, but I am looking forward to a new challenge," he said.

The Jaguars have had plenty of success under Borchers, reaching the Class 5A Championship Game three times — including back-to-back appearances in 2023 and 2024. Most recently, Cooper lost to Scott County in the second round of the playoffs.

In a statement on its social media pages, Cooper Football thanked Borchers for his "leadership, vision and belief in the program and the people who make it special."

"His passion, dedication and commitment have left a lasting mark on Cooper, and his legacy will always be part of the Jaguar community," the statement says.

At this time, it is unclear who will take Borchers' place as both athletic director and coach.

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