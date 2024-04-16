Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander named to MaxPreps Junior All-America Team

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian 2025 wing Dee Alexander was named Tuesday afternoon to the MaxPreps Junior All-America Team for the 2023-24 season.

Alexander, a two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient, is the only Ohio player mentioned on the first, second or third team. A first-team selection, she averaged 18.4 points, eight rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals for Purcell Marian (29-1).

Mason junior guard Madison Parrish was named an honorable mention selection by MaxPreps. Parrish, a Division I second-team all-state selection, averaged 17 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals this past season.

The five-star player ranked No. 6 nationally in the 2025 class by ESPN helped Purcell Marian win a third consecutive state title in March. Purcell Marian is No. 15 nationally in the season's final MaxPreps Top 25 rankings.

Alexander, who narrowed her final three college choices to UC, Ohio State and Illinois on Monday, had one of the most accomplished seasons in Ohio high school girls basketball history this past winter.

She was named last week to the MaxPreps All-America Second Team. She was the Gatorade Ohio High School Player of the Year and the Ohio MaxPreps Player of the Year among other honors.

Scoring 1,896 points in her high school career, Alexander had been considering 15 programs publicly since announcing the finalists on Instagram in November 2023.

Alexander became the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time girls basketball state tournament scoring leader during the first half of this year's state final. She scored 134 career points in the state tournament from 2022 to 2024 — with all those games at UD Arena.

Purcell Marian has an 83-4 record for the past three seasons. Purcell Marian will try to become the fourth OHSAA girls basketball team to win at least four consecutive state titles next season.

