Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander scores a single-game program record 50 points

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian senior Dee Alexander scored a single-game program record 50 points in just three quarters of play in a 95-49 win over visiting Roger Bacon Wednesday night.

Alexander, who is signed with the University of Cincinnati and is a two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient, also set a career high for a single game. Alexander scored 49 points in her previous career high for a single game. That 49-point performance came when Alexander was a freshman in a 75-50 win over visiting McNicholas Jan. 3, 2022.

Alexander, who was invited last week to the Nike Hoop Summit April 12, has scored 2,139 career points and is just 61 points away from joining the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s state record list for most career points in girls basketball.

Alexander is also a McDonald's All American Game nominee and on the Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team.

Purcell Marian (11-5), a reigning three-time state champion, is scheduled to play at Cincinnati Country Day (0-12) Thursday night.

Purcell Marian is ranked No. 16 in the MaxPreps Ohio girls basketball rankings.

