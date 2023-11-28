Watch Now
Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander named to MaxPreps All-America Second Team

2023 Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient receives national honors this preseason
Dee.png
Marc Price/WCPO
Purcell Marian junior wing Dee Alexander was named Monday to the MaxPreps All-America Second Team this preseason.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 17:47:34-05

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian junior wing Dee Alexander was named Monday as a MaxPreps Preseason All-America girls basketball second team selection.

Alexander, the 2023 Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient, is the only Ohio player named to the 15-player All-America team overall.

Alexander, ranked the No. 4 player nationally in the 2025 class by ESPN, averages 22 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals through two games this season for Purcell Marian (2-0), which is a reigning two-time state champion. Alexander has scored 1,405 points in her career.

Alexander, who has had 40-plus scholarship offers this school year, has been in the spotlight for quite a while as a student-athlete. Alexander is just the second sophomore in Ohio girls basketball history to capture Ohio Ms. Basketball honors.

University of Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma visited Purcell Marian's open gym in late September.

This past summer, Alexander helped USA Basketball's U16 Women's National Team defeat Canada 79-59 in June in the gold medal game of the FIBA U16 Americas Championships in Merida, Mexico.

Purcell Marian, ranked No. 16 nationally by MaxPreps, plays Pickerington Central in the Thrill in the Ville at Westerville South on Saturday afternoon.

