'It was pretty cool': UConn coach Geno Auriemma visits Purcell Marian High School

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley admits he doesn't easily get starstruck.

But, he certainly appreciated the fact that University of Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma visited Purcell Marian's open gym Tuesday afternoon.

Auriemma, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and 11-time national champion, arrived at 2:45 p.m. and stayed until the open gym concluded at 4:30 p.m.

"It was pretty cool how everyone in our school reacted," Mosley said Wednesday morning.

Auriemma, entering his 39th season at UConn, visited the gym to specifically watch Purcell Marian junior wing Dee Alexander, the 2023 Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient.

Alexander has helped to lead Purcell Marian to back-to-back state titles, including as the Division II state champion in March at University of Dayton Arena.

UConn previously offered Alexander a scholarship - one of 40-plus scholarship offers that the 6-foot-1 wing has received. Auriemma was not permitted to speak with Alexander Tuesday due to NCAA recruiting regulations.

Still, Auriemma's in-person visit was significant.

"She's at the top of his list," Mosley said. "Usually head coaches send their assistants. He made it a priority to watch her."

What Mosley prioritized the most Tuesday afternoon was his conversation with Auriemma. He heard Auriemma give his best advice on how to coach standout players.

Auriemma emphasized to Mosley how important it is to hold every player accountable along with teaching life lessons.

"Treat your star like a bench player," Mosley said. "She still puts her shoes on like everybody else."

Alexander, who won a gold medal in June for the USA Basketball's U16 Women's National Teamin Mexico, continues to improve her game.

Mosley, who is also Purcell Marian's co-athletic director, said Alexander's confidence and vocal leadership is at another level since participating in the FIBA U16 Americas Championships.

While Alexander doesn't have a timeline for a college decision, Mosley will work with Alexander to eventually narrow a list at the appropriate time.

Purcell Marian (27-2) opens the season in November with its first scheduled opponent being against Springboro.

