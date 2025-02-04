Purcell Marian senior Dee Alexander joins the OHSAA's career points list

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian senior Dee Alexander joined the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s career points list Monday night in a 91-39 win at Norwood.

The two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient and University of Cincinnati signee scored 27 points in the regular-season finale for Purcell Marian (15-6).

Alexander has scored 2,219 career points in her fourth season at Purcell Marian.

Just named a McDonald’s All-American, Alexander averaged 19.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals entering Monday night.

"I just want to say how truly humbled and proud I am of Dee, Dee’s family, the Purcell Marian community," Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley said after the McDonald’s All-American selection last week. "None of this is possible without Dee putting in the work and time and effort that she’s put in over the last four years.”

Alexander became the OHSAA's all-time girls basketball state tournament scoring leader during the first half of the 2024 state final. She has scored 134 career points in the state tournament from 2022 to 2024 — with all those games at University of Dayton Arena.

Purcell Marian, a reigning three-time state champion, is a No. 1 seed in a Division III sectional tournament. Purcell Marian plays Northwest in the first round of the tournament at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Princeton.

The Division III state final is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 14 at UD Arena.

Only three Ohio high school girls basketball programs have won four consecutive state titles or more including Mount Notre Dame (2006-09), South Euclid Regina (2000-03) and Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown (2009-13).

