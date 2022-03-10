Purcell Marian High School girls basketball team advances to its first state final

DAYTON, Ohio — The Purcell Marian High School girls basketball program will play in its first state final Saturday morning.

Purcell Marian, winners of 22 consecutive games, defeated Belmont Union Local 59-43 Thursday afternoon in a Division III state semifinal at University of Dayton Arena.

"This entire week we talked about sticking to the game plan," Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley said. "Not getting caught up in the moment. I think for 32 minutes of this basketball game our girls did exactly what we were supposed to do. They followed the game plan and listened to everything the coaches were saying."

The Cavaliers (26-1) advance to play either Applecreeek Waynedale or Worthington Christian in the state final at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at UD Arena.

Purcell Marian, ranked No. 2 in the season's final Associated Press Division III state poll, is making its second straight state Final Four appearance after being a D-III state semifinalist in 2021.

Purcell Marian led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter Thursday afternoon in the first game of the 47th annual Ohio High School Athletic Association state girls basketball tournament.

The Cavaliers missed their first 12 shots from the field but tied the game on sophomore guard Jayda Mosley's jumper that started a 6-0 run at the end of the quarter.

Mosley scored 18 points and had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Freshman forward Dee Alexander scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Freshman guard Ky'Aira Miller added 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Purcell Marian led 21-18 at halftime Thursday and never looked back. The Cavaliers led 43-32 at the end of the third quarter and 53-41 with 2:43 left in the game.

