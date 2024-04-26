Purcell Marian girls basketball team invited to prestigious Nike tournament in Arizona

CINCINNATI — The reigning three-time state champion Purcell Marian High School girls basketball team is scheduled to compete in a prestigious tournament in Arizona this upcoming season.

Purcell Marian has been invited to compete in four games for the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix Dec. 18-21. The schedule won't be released until Dec. 11.

This is the first time Purcell Marian is traveling and playing in Arizona, according to girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley, the school's co-athletic director.

The event is one of the most competitive and high-profile tournaments in the country and will feature top teams from across the nation.

"This is a great opportunity for our girls to showcase their talents against some of the best around the country on a national scene," Mosley said. "I am excited for our girls and the program."

Purcell Marian, which has an 83-4 record the past three seasons, was ranked No. 15 nationally by MaxPreps this past season.

The team features 2025 wing Dee Alexander, who verbally committed to the University of Cincinnati on April 17. Alexander, the two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient, led Purcell Marian (29-1) to a third consecutive state title in March. Purcell Marian won its second straight Division II state title. Purcell Marian also won the 2022 Division III state title.

Alexander, a five-star player, is ranked No. 6 nationally in the 2025 class by ESPN.

Purcell Marian will attempt this upcoming season to become the fourth Ohio high school girls basketball program to win at least four consecutive state championships.

The other programs include South Euclid Regina (2000 to 2003), Mount Notre Dame (2006-2009) and Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown (2009-2013).

