Purcell Marian girls basketball team advances to third consecutive state final

DAYTON, Ohio — The Purcell Marian High School girls basketball has an opportunity for a third consecutive state championship Saturday night in Dayton.

The Cavaliers defeated Copley 67-29 in a Division II state semifinal Friday afternoon at University of Dayton Arena.

Purcell Marian (28-1), winners of 26 consecutive games, plays Shaker Heights Laurel (19-10) at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the state final.

It's been a significant week for Purcell Marian, which is a reigning two-time state champion and ranked No. 15 nationally by MaxPreps. Junior wing Dee Alexander was named Ohio Ms. Basketball for a second straight season Wednesday. Alexander won the Gatorade Ohio player of the year award on Thursday morning.

The Purcell Marian team has an opportunity to join some very elite company in girls basketball state history.

Purcell Marian is the 16th team in state history with four consecutive trips to a state Final Four.

Entering this year's state tournament, 20 schools have won at least three girls basketball state titles overall.

The Cavaliers are trying to become the sixth girls basketball team in state history to win three consecutive state titles.

Purcell Marian won the 2023 Division II state title, 2022 Division III state title and was a 2021 Division III state semifinalist.

