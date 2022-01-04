Purcell Marian freshman Dee Alexander sets a single-game school record for points

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian freshman wing Dee Alexander set a single-game program record Monday night by scoring 49 points in a 75-50 win over visiting McNicholas.

Alexander grabbed 15 rebounds and had five steals and three assists on Monday, too.

Purcell Marian led 32-29 at halftime Monday night and extended its lead by more than a dozen midway through the third quarter.

"She just had this look in her eyes," Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley said. "I'm like, 'OK, this is a look I have not seen before.' She just got to the basket at will the rest of the game. I mean it was pretty impressive. She was just effective the entire game."

Alexander was 21-of-32 shooting from the field Monday night.

Alexander is averaging 33 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks the past four games for Purcell Marian (8-1), according to Mosley, and averaging 24.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.0 steals, 3.7 assists and 1.3 blocks this season overall.

Sophomore Jayda Mosley also scored 18 points - all on 3-pointers - and grabbed four rebounds Monday night. Mosley averages 11.8 points and freshman guard Ky'Aira Miller averages 12.6 points.

Freshmen Trinity Small and Cy'Aira Miller are also capable of significant offensive production on any given game.

"I'm extremely proud of this group," Jamar Mosley said. "Just everything that they've been able to accomplish thus far with the youth that we have has been just pretty amazing."

The previous program single-game scoring record was held by Kara King who scored 35 points in a 68-34 win over visiting Wyoming on Dec. 16, 2019, according to Mosley.

Purcell Marian plays host to Norwood Wednesday night.

RELATED: Dee Alexander scored 27 points and had 14 rebounds in season debut

RELATED: Dee Alexander is a special talent on the basketball court