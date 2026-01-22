Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley earns his 200th career victory

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley earned his 200th career win Wednesday night in a 60-39 victory at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

Mosley has a 200-39 record in his ninth season as the Purcell Marian head coach. He is the only coach in the school's history to reach 200 career wins.

Mosley has led Purcell Marian to four consecutive state championships.

In March 2025, Purcell Marian became just the fourth Ohio girls basketball team to win four consecutive state titles after a 72-44 win over Avon Lake in the Division III state final at University of Dayton Arena.

Purcell Marian earned its fifth consecutive state Final Four appearance in March 2025.

This season, Purcell Marian has a 12-5 record, including 5-0 in the Miami Valley Conference.

Purcell Marian has four regular-season games remaining on its schedule. The team plays Campbell County Jan. 27.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter