Purcell Marian, Cincinnati Country Day girls basketball teams win regional titles

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian and Cincinnati Country Day won respective girls basketball regional titles Saturday afternoon and advanced to the state tournament next week in Dayton.

Both schools are members of the Miami Valley Conference Scarlet division.

Purcell Marian defeated East Clinton 68-41 in a Division III regional final at Springfield. Purcell Marian (25-1) advances to play Belmont Union Local in a state semifinal at noon March 10 at University of Dayton Arena.

"This back-to-back trip to the state Final Four means everything to our program and our school," Purcell Marian coach Jamar Mosley said. "We have been showered with support all season. To look into the crowd after winning a regional championship and see so many students, parents and former Cavaliers says a lot about our program. We harp on doing things the right way and our girls have done that this entire season."

Purcell Marian is making its second straight trip to the state tournament after it was a 2021 Division III state semifinalist.

"Last year we lost a close one in the state semis; we're going to need to come ready to practice and prepare Monday to get over that hump," Mosley said. "We know the task we have at hand with Union Local. A really disciplined and well-coached team. It should be fun. I'm glad our girls get to witness something that most never get the chance to."

Cincinnati Country Day is making its first trip to the girls basketball state Final Four next week.

Cincinnati Country Day defeated New Madison Tri-Village 54-44 Saturday afternoon at Vandalia Butler.

Cincinnati Country Day (21-5) advances to play either Toledo Christian or New Knoxville at noon March 11 at UD Arena.

In Division I, Mason (25-2) plays Mount Notre Dame (26-0) in a regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lakota West. The winner plays Massillon Jackson in a state semifinal at 6 p.m. March 11.

