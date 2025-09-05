'Profoundly grateful' | Moeller receives significant gift for baseball stadium

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Archbishop Moeller High School announced Friday morning a landmark, transformative gift from nationally-recognized orthopedic surgeon Dr. Timothy Kremchek.

The significant donation will fund the construction of a state-of-the-art stadium at the Bucher Athletic Complex, completing the home for the Moeller baseball program and creating a gathering place for the school community.

Moeller has played home games at Kremchek Stadium in Miamiville since the venue opened in March 2022.

The new stadium — set to be named in honor of Dr. Kremchek and his family — will feature modern seating for more than 300 spectators, enhanced press and broadcasting capabilities, upgraded locker rooms and training facilities and a design that reflects Moeller's tradition in baseball and beyond.

"Dr. Kremchek's generosity continues a remarkable family legacy at Moeller," Moeller High School president Jason Niehaus said. "His father played such an instrumental role in caring for our student-athletes and building the foundation of Moeller athletics. Now Tim has taken that commitment to an entirely new level. His vision and generosity will impact generations of Moeller student-athletes, and we are profoundly grateful."

Kremchek, best known as the longtime Cincinnati Reds' team physician and one of the nation's leading orthopedic surgeons, has dedicated his career to helping athletes reach their fullest potential. His gift reflects his deep passion for Moeller and his belief in the power of generosity to shape young lives.

Moeller High School Kremchek Stadium will feature modern seating for more than 300 spectators, enhanced press and broadcasting capabilities, upgraded locker rooms and training facilities and a design that reflects Moeller’s tradition in baseball and beyond.

"I may not be a Moeller graduate, but I've seen firsthand the impact this community has on young men," Kremchek said. "My hope is that this gift shows others — alumni, parents, friends or simply people who care about developing student-athletes — that we all can play a role in making something better. You don't have to wear the Moeller crest to be part of its story. Together, our generosity can shape experiences that last a lifetime."

Construction on the stadium is scheduled to begin in June 2026, with an anticipated opening before the season begins in March 2027.

Kremchek Stadium formally opened in March 2022 after a groundbreaking ceremony in July 2021.

Kremchek Stadium is the first building on the Bucher Athletic Complex site which includes 30 acres of land on Second Street in Miamiville that Barry Bucher donated to the school.

The baseball venue is named after the late Dr. Edward Kremchek, a former longtime Moeller team physician and his son, Dr. Timothy Kremchek.

Moeller has won nine baseball state championships with its most recent title in 2023. Moeller defeated Olentangy Orange 4-1 in the Division I state final at Canal Park in Akron that season.

Moeller has had several graduates play professional baseball including National Baseball Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., and Barry Larkin.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter