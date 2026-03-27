Princeton, Winton Woods stars invited to USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team event

CINCINNATI — Princeton sophomore guard Erin Thomas and Winton Woods sophomore guard Strawberry Blankumsee were named Friday to the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team minicamp roster.

The fourth annual women’s minicamp will take place in Phoenix from April 2-5 in conjunction with the 2026 NCAA Women’s Final Four.

Minicamp participants will represent the high school graduating classes of 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030.

Thomas, a four-star player by ESPN, averaged 19.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.9 assists for Princeton (23-5) this past season. Princeton was the Division I state runner-up for a second straight season.

Blankumsee, a four-star player by ESPN, averaged 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals for Winton Woods (18-7) this past season. Winton Woods was a Division II regional semifinalist.

Athletes and coaches were selected by the USA Basketball Women’s Developmental National Team Committee. In addition to on-court drills and scrimmages, athletes will participate in a series of educational presentations and attend the semifinal games on Friday night.

The group returns 29 athletes with prior USA Basketball experience, 23 of whom participated in the USA Women’s U16 National Team trials in 2025.

Princeton sophomore guard Kam Mercer is invited to the USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp in men's basketball April 3-5 in Indianapolis.

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