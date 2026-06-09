Princeton star Kam Mercer selected to USA Basketball Men's U17 training camp roster

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Princeton High School guard Kam Mercer, a University of Cincinnati verbal commit, was named Wednesday to the USA Basketball Men’s U17 National Team training camp.

The camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs starts Saturday, with the 12-member team expected to be announced before the team departs for the FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup June 27-July 5 in Istanbul.

Training camp participants will represent the high school graduating classes of 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029. Selections are made by the USA Basketball Men’s Developmental National Team Committee.

This is the second straight year Mercer is involved with a USA Basketball training camp. Mercer helped USA Basketball’s U16 National Team win a gold medal at the FIBA U16 Men’s AmeriCup in Juárez, Mexico in June 2025. Mercer averaged 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals in six games off the bench. He was invited to the USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp in May in Indianapolis.

"I'm honestly just looking forward to making the team again and helping win gold," Mercer told WCPO 9 Sports in a text message.

"Nothing is guaranteed when it comes to making the team or winning gold so I'm just going to give it my all and let the cards play out. Blessed to have another opportunity with Team USA."

Mercer, who verbally committed to the Bearcats May 21, is also reclassifying to the 2027 class. He is ranked the nation’s No. 17 player in the 2027 class by ESPN.

Mercer became the first high school basketball player to verbally commit to UC head coach Jerrod Calhoun. Mercer plans to visit UC again this Friday.

Mercer is UC's highest-rated men's basketball recruit since Lance Stephenson committed to the Bearcats in 2009. He's also the first five-star player to verbally commit to the Bearcats since Shon Abaev in November 2024. Abaev, who is now at Florida State, was ranked a consensus top-30 prospect.

Mercer, a 6-foot-5 guard, helped to lead Princeton to its first boys basketball state championship this past March. The Vikings defeated Hilliard Bradley 59-28 March 22 in the Division I state final at University of Dayton Arena.

He averaged 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals for Princeton (25-3) during its state championship season.

The USA team has won the gold medal at each iteration of the FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup, dating back to 2010. In addition to seven consecutive gold medals, the U.S. has not dropped a game in tournament history (51-0 all-time record).

The eighth edition of the FIBA Men’s U17 World Cup features 16 teams from around the world. All 16 teams will advance to the single-elimination tournament after group play.

The U.S. will take on France in their opening game on June 27 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The Americans will look to improve to 4-0 against the French at the U17 competition.

On June 28, the USA will face Japan, tipping off at 10:45 a.m. ET. This will be the red, white and blue’s second matchup with Japan in the tournament’s history, with the U.S. winning the previous bout 122-38 in 2014.

Group A play closes with Italy at 8 a.m. ET on June 30, with the USA winning the lone previous contest between the two countries 129-88 in 2024.

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