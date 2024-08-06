Princeton High School football team not dwelling upon success of 2023 season

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Princeton High School football team had an unforgettable journey in 2023.

The Vikings earned an undefeated regular season including being outright Greater Miami Conference champions for the first time since 1993. The Vikings (12-1) also earned two postseason victories.

But, any of those accomplishments are ancient history to the players and coaching staff this preseason.

“We don’t even remember last year,” Princeton coach Andre Parker said. “We just remember what we have to do and each day at a time what we have to take care of this year.”

Princeton returns plenty of talented starters including senior linebacker Paul Nelson, who was the Division I state defensive player of the year after having 89 tackles and 12 sacks.

“I feel like we’re a fast and physical team,” said Nelson, who is verbally committed to Indiana University. “Everything we do is at 100%. We’re just some dawgs.”

Nelson said the Vikings are taking nothing for granted this season.

“We act like we haven’t won anything,” Nelson said. “We act like we haven’t won a game in the GMC so you know we’re just coming out trying to prove something.”

The Vikings’ defense allowed just an average of 11 points per game and just 75 yards rushing.

“I think all three of our levels will be really good,” Parker said. “The front should be dominant. The linebacker corps will run as good as anybody in the country.”

Princeton also returns senior defensive back Airriss Rosemond, who is verbally committed to Army.

“We’re all about teamwork,” Rosemond said. “It can’t be about ourselves because we’re trying to get to that next level. We’re trying to win that state championship.”

The Vikings’ offense returns quarterback De’Angelo Birch, a junior, who threw for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 422 yards and two touchdowns last season.

“This is my first time since I’ve been here that I have a quarterback for the second year in a row so I’m really excited about that,” Parker said. “I’m more than excited about his offseason. Mr. Birch has done everything that we’ve asked him to do. He’s gotten bigger. He’s gotten faster. He’s worked on his release. He’s worked on his reads. So I’m really excited for him to take the reins and know that he’s the guy and just lead us.”

Senior wide receiver Antonio Hunter had 45 receptions for 397 yards last season. He also scored two rushing touchdowns.

Hunter said the Vikings are embracing an underdog theme this preseason. Everyone has a laser focus on the ultimate goal.

“We just got to stay humble,” Hunter said. “Keep everybody out of our ear. Stay humble. Keep our path straight. Make sure we win our league and carry it onto state.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter