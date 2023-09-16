Princeton High School football team is 5-0 for the first time since the 2011 season

CINCINNATI — Princeton High School football coach Andre Parker is very proud of the undefeated Vikings at this midway point of the regular season.

"They have worked their butts off," Parker said. "Even prouder of the resolve they showed (Friday night). 5-0 is just the beginning. We have to decide are we satisfied or just getting started."

The Vikings defeated visiting Hamilton 22-16 Friday night as Princeton has a 5-0 record for the first time since the 2011 season.

"The win was a tough fought GMC battle," Parker said. "Hats off to Hamilton."

Sophomore quarterback Deangelo Birch was 17 of 23 passing for 159 yards and a touchdown. Birch's 14-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Daelyn Jarman with 12 seconds left Friday night gave the Vikings the victory.

Sophomore David Hambrick and junior Teryntino Brown-Freeman also had rushing touchdowns.

Princeton is ranked No. 2 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standing as of Saturday morning, according to Joe Eitel.

Princeton (5-0, 4-0 Greater Miami Conference) plays at Oak Hills (2-3, 2-2 GMC) Sept. 22.

Oak Hills defeated host Sycamore 27-21 Friday night.

"I'm fired up," Oak Hills coach Justin Roden said. "Huge win for us. Sycamore is a good team."

The Highlanders had several leaders, including sophomore quarterback Wil Kraus, who was 18 of 27 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown. He had nine carries for 21 yards and two touchdowns.

"Wil played outstanding," Roden said. "Every week gets better. Smart and very likable. Makes me smile thinking he is here for 2 1/2 more seasons."

Sophomore linebacker Max Rhodes had a game-high 10 tackles.

WCPO 9 Game of the Week

Taft rallied to defeated host Purcell Marian 14-7 Friday night at Staubach Stadium.

Senior quarterback Armoud Seals found senior Tayshawn Banks for a 44-yard touchdown pass connection to give the Senators a 6-0 lead at halftime.

Purcell Marian senior Jahere Gillium's interception return for a touchdown and senior Casey Sewell's extra point put the Cavaliers ahead 7-6 with 4:09 left in the third quarter.

However, Taft rallied nearly two minutes later when junior running back Aaron Dowdell Jr. scored on a 10-yard touchdown run.

"I'm definitely happy with our guys," Taft coach Tyler Williams said. "We didn't play the best game but coming to a spot like this, coming to a team that's 3-1, came out with the victory. Our guys were able to play in the chaos — definitely proud of them."

Banks, a University of Pittsburgh verbal commit, had an interception in the corner of the end zone to stop the Cavaliers' drive early in the fourth quarter.

"He's for sure the best athlete in Ohio," Williams said. "He changes the game — offense, defense, special teams. He can do it all."

The Senators (4-1) are No. 2 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points standings as of Saturday morning.

News and notes



Wyoming earned its 72nd consecutive regular-season win Friday night in a 38-0 victory over visiting Taylor. The Cowboys (5-0) haven't lost in the regular season since Oct. 23, 2015. The 72nd consecutive regular-season win is believed to be a state record, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book.

Covington Catholic rallied from a 21-point deficit in the first quarter and defeated host Beechwood 35-31 in one of Greater Cincinnati's best games this season. "Big game, big atmosphere and then big deficit, but they just lined up and played the next play," CovCath coach Eddie Eviston said. "They did not panic and just kept plugging!" The Colonels snapped Beechwood's 14-game win streak.

Milford is 5-0 for the first time since the 1957 season, according to Milford sports information director Shawn Sell. Milford senior quarterback Luke Brand was 22 of 28 passing for 356 yards and two touchdowns as Milford defeated Kings 40-21 Friday night. Senior wide receiver JP Naylor had eight catches for 133 yards and a touchdown.

It was Milford's first win over Kings since 2017. Kings had won the past three meetings. Milford is ranked No. 1 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings.

Moeller defeated St. Xavier 20-10 at Welcome Stadium Friday night after the Crusaders earned a 14-0 halftime lead. Senior running back Jordan Marshall (Michigan commit) rushed 25 times for 136 yards and a touchdown for Moeller. Senior Devin Orr kicked two field goals including a 46-yarder late in the third quarter. Senior linebacker Alex French set the tone with a 20-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the first quarter.

"I couldn't be prouder," Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said. "What an effort by our defense! (Defensive coordinator Nick Sharp) had a great game plan. We still have a lot to improve on across the board but we will improve. I just told them I loved them and how proud I was. Then we screamed a whole bunch."

"I couldn't be prouder," Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said. "What an effort by our defense! (Defensive coordinator Nick Sharp) had a great game plan. We still have a lot to improve on across the board but we will improve. I just told them I loved them and how proud I was. Then we screamed a whole bunch."

Western Hills senior running back Izayah Camp rushed for 417 yards and four touchdowns in the Mustangs' 28-20 win over visiting Northwest. He had had a pair of two-point conversions, too.

Elder senior quarterback Ryan Brass rushed for 149 yards and four touchdowns in the Panthers' 31-21 win over host Louisville St. Xavier. He was 8 of 12 passing for 73 yards. Brass is the first Elder player to score four touchdowns in a game since Drew Ramsey did so in a 55-48 triple overtime win over visiting Colerain in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, according to Elder statistician Kelby Siler.

Mount Healthy junior quarterback Jahmeir Spain was 17 of 22 passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-25 win over visiting Fenwick. Senior wide receiver JayJay Etheridge (Indiana commit) had nine receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Israel Bradford had 22 carries for 170 yards and a touchdown.

"Fenwick is a very well-coached and disciplined team," Mount Healthy coach Jordan Stevens said. "That game was tough. I love that we are winning tough games and proving that we can be battle-tested."

La Salle has won three consecutive games. The Lancers defeated Canisius (Buffalo, New York) 30-13. Junior quarterback Pat McLaughlin was 14 of 24 passing for 192 yards and a touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown. Senior running back Cohen Kreidler scored two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving).

East Central senior running back Josh Ringer had 22 carries for 142 yards and three touchdowns in the Trojans' 42-0 win over Batesville. Ringer, a Miami University commit, has rushed for 140 yards or more in each game this season. Ringer has rushed 92 times for 870 yards (9.45 yards per carry average) and 18 touchdowns this season. Senior quarterback Cole Burton threw for a season-high 213 yards and three touchdowns — all to senior Ryan Brotherton.

