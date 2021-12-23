Princeton girls basketball team snaps Mount Notre Dame's 79-game win streak

READING, Ohio — The Princeton High School girls basketball team had its signature win Wednesday night a little more than a month into the season.

Princeton defeated Mount Notre Dame 86-59 Wednesday night to snap the Cougars' 79-game win streak.

Junior Solè Williams scored a team-high 33 points and had six assists and three steals to lead Princeton (9-0, 6-0 Greater Miami Conference, 2-0 Gr). Williams was 11 of 18 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Junior guard La'Sonja Hill scored 18 points and had six steals and five assists. Junior Dede Carter-Hartley scored a season-high 15 points to go along with four assists and four rebounds.

Princeton led MND 38-34 at halftime. Princeton outscored MND 20-8 in the third quarter.

MND senior guard KK Bransford (Notre Dame signee) scored a game-high 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go along with three steals and two assists for the Cougars (7-1, 2-0 Girls Greater Catholic League).

Abby Wolterman, MND senior forward, had nine points and 12 rebounds.

MND, the reigning Division I state champion, entered this season with a 72-game win streak and tied for second place all-time for the most consecutive girls basketball wins in state history in late November.

MND entered Wednesday night second in Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball history with 79 consecutive wins. The team started its win streak Jan. 17, 2019, when it defeated host Mercy McAuley 60-58. MND's most recent loss was to Centerville (70-56) Jan. 14, 2019.

MND is the only Ohio girls basketball program to have won eight state titles and is next scheduled to play at Centerville Dec. 28.

Princeton, which is 9-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season, is led by head coach Dee Davis, a 2003 Princeton graduate who was named the coach in April.

Davis, a former WNBA player, was a McDonald's All-American player, Parade High School All-American and a Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-American in high school.

Princeton (9-0, 6-0 Greater Miami Conference) is next scheduled to play at Trotwood-Madison Dec. 29, according to the Greater Miami Conference website.