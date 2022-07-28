Princeton football team optimistic about its potential this season

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Princeton High School football team earned a great deal of success in head coach Andre Parker's first season in the program in 2021. This summer, the Vikings want to take the next step in the playoff journey later this fall.

Princeton had an 11-2 record as a Division I regional semifinalist last season. The Vikings are optimistic this summer about the potential this season.

"I like how close they are as a team," Parker said this spring. "They enjoy being around each other and hanging out. We have a good blend of youth and experienced players. It will come down to the experienced players setting an example and leading the young talent."

There is plenty of talent on both sides of the line of scrimmage. The players understand the expectations this season.

"I feel really good," said senior defensive back Caleb Clark-Glover, a Marshall University verbal commit. "We have a young team. There is talent everywhere I feel. Really good, really confident going into the season."

The Vikings open the season at Anderson before starting the Greater Miami Conference schedule Aug. 26 against visiting Colerain.

"We're putting in the work every day," Clark-Glover said. "We're grinding. It's hard. It's harder than it ever has been but we're grinding through it."

Senior offensive lineman Phillip Daniels, who is verbally committed to the University of Pittsburgh, said each player wants to contribute to the Vikings' success. The ultimate goal is to play in Canton in December.

"My goal is to become a better leader, better man every day," Daniels said. "Lead this team to a state championship and become an All-American."

