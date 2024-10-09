'Off the charts' | Harrison defensive lineman is the Gold Star Athlete of the Week after 17 tackles, 5 sacks

HARRISON, Ohio — Harrison High School junior defensive lineman Logan White was a bit surprised at the attention he received after last week’s home win against Mount Healthy.

“It was unreal,” White said. “There’s people trying to ask me to sign stuff. Everybody coming up to me at the end of the game. I didn’t even know. This is an unreal feeling.”

White, a 5-foot-11, 240-pound lineman who runs like a linebacker, is getting used to the spotlight for the Wildcats (6-1), who are No. 3 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings. He’s already used to getting double-teamed during games.

“He’s the strongest kid in the (school) building,” Rehage said. "So when you combine all that you get this giant ball of muscle that just goes and goes and goes and it’s tough to defend.”

White earned a career-high 17 tackles – including tying his own single-game program record of five sacks – in the Wildcats’ 49-26 win over visiting Mount Healthy Oct. 4.

“It was one of the best performances we’ve ever had here at Harrison defensively in a single game,” Harrison coach Derek Rehage said. “Seventeen tackles, five sacks – just off the charts.”

That performance earns White the WCPO 9 Gold Star Athlete of the Week. The 17-year-old has 62 tackles on the season (50 solo). That includes 13.5 sacks and five tackles for loss.

“I don’t like losing,” White said of his motivation to play hard.

White, who is also a Harrison wrestler, said he likes to listen to music to mentally prepare for a game. He also enjoys his space.

“I separate myself from everybody,” White said. “I sit somewhere else. I don’t sit by everybody in the locker room. I just focus on what I got to do. And then they’ll focus on what they got to do and we’ll come together as a team.”

White’s intensity is well-known at Harrison’s practices. His example helps to lead other teammates.

“I think it’s just this inner drive and desire to be competitive at all times in everything he does,” Rehage said. “It’s amazing. Just what he’s done day in and day out. When we come out here and say is Logan White out here today? And we’re checking to see how much disruption he causes on our offense.”

White said he simply loves competing for Harrison where the stands are filled, the adrenaline is on the field and the atmosphere is memorable. He also kept count of how many sacks this past Friday after making each play.

“Just everybody cheering me on,” he said. “Everybody just pushing me saying, ‘Let’s go Whitey. Let’s go, let’s get pressure.' I get back there, make a big play. Everybody gets up – the hype, the energy that comes from everybody – just nothing can beat it.”

Harrison (6-1, 1-0 Southwest Ohio Conference) plays host to Talawanda (3-4, 1-0) Friday night during homecoming weekend.

