Harrison beats Mount Healthy 49-26 in WCPO 9 Game of the Week

HARRISON, Ohio — The Harrison High School football team may be in the driver’s seat to capture the Southwest Ohio Conference championship.

The Wildcats defeated visiting Mount Healthy 49-26 Friday night in a showdown of elite Division II, Region 8 teams this season.

It was the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week.

Harrison (6-1, 1-0 SWOC) entered Friday as No. 3 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings. Mount Healthy (5-2, 1-1 SWOC) entered the game as No. 4 in the region.

Senior RB Cole Koops kicked off the scoring for Harrison on the first play from scrimmage — a 65-yard touchdown run. While Mount Healthy tried to keep up, the Wildcats went into halftime with a 35-14 lead.

Harrison's defense put the game away with DB Ben Markarian recording two pick-6s in the third quarter while DL Logan White finished the game with 17 tackles and a program-record 5 sacks.

This is the second straight season that Harrison defeated Mount Healthy in the regular season.

The top eight seeds in each region host first-round playoff games starting Nov. 1.

Harrison plays host to Talawanda Oct. 11. Mount Healthy plays host to Dayton Belmont Oct. 11.

