'Phenomenal day at UC': Cincinnati Public Schools Basketball All-Star Showcase set for Fifth Third Arena

CINCINNATI — The third annual Cincinnati Public Schools Basketball All-Star Showcase is Saturday afternoon at the University of Cincinnati's Fifth Third Arena. Doors open at noon.

The showcase invites the top student-athletes from 14 district high schools to compete in various basketball-related activities, including a skills competition, 3-point contests, all-star games and a dunk contest.

Through a collaborative CPS Strong partnership with the University of Cincinnati, there will be a CPS Strong Community Fair focused on college enrollment, enlistment and employment starting at noon.

The showcase is a fundraising effort for CPS Project Connect. Proceeds from the event are donated to Project Connect, which serves students and families who are experiencing homelessness within the school district.

More 3,700 students experience homelessness in some way, shape or form in the district, according to Cincinnati Public Schools Athletics Manager Josh Hardin.

The showcase was able to donate $15,000 to Project Connect in 2023 and $10,000 in 2022.

"This year they were wanting to put the funds toward emergency housing," Hardin said. "We're happy that this great event can also be a fundraising event for Project Connect. It's a lot going into this event, putting this on - so many team members meeting on a weekly basis. But for us all to be able to take a step back and realize that what we're doing is bigger than basketball, is bigger than Cincinnati Public - we're really doing everything we can to support our kids and our community."

The showcase, which is scheduled from noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, has a greater focus on fan engagement this year. There will be a "Hype Zone" with interactive elements for young fans.

"It's really jam-packed into what would be like a full three-day NBA All-Star weekend into one phenomenal day at UC," Hardin said.

The showcase will also recognize the late athletic director DJ Dowdy, a former athletic director at Taft and Purcell Marian who played football at UC.

"Our team of athletic directors and schools have really come together to rally and be there to support his family as well as the Taft community, Purcell Marian community and the University of Cincinnati community," Hardin said. "We have had conversations with his family about having a recognition at this event. So we will be recognizing DJ and looking to create and start a memorial trust fund for his two sons where we would be making a donation to kick-start something that we hope will be there in future years to support his sons as they grow up."

An estimated 90 student-athletes are expected to participate in Saturday's showcase at UC, according to Cincinnati Public Schools Assistant Athletics Manager Mark Hermann.

The sold-out 2023 showcase was held at Woodward and is returning to UC this year.

"The coaches and the players and the cheerleaders and everybody are just extremely excited," Hermann said. "When we first put this out about two months ago that we were going to be back at Fifth Third Arena the excitement was there immediately."

Hermann said several District 16 Coaches Association all-star players are expected to participate including Woodward senior Ru Mills, who is the Southwest District Division II boys basketball player of the year.

Aiken junior Justin Hawkins and Shroder senior Jalisa Knowles are the reigning 3-point contest winners, respectively.

"Just an opportunity for the kids to kind of highlight themselves one more time after the basketball season into the spring season," Hermann said. "A good opportunity for all of our kids just to have that floor at Fifth Third Arena one more time this year."

There will also be celebrity judges in the dunk contest along with a special cheerleader performance at halftime of the boys basketball all-star game along with musical performances and other activities.

"It's going to be a great event," Hardin said.

CPS All-Star Showcase at Fifth Third Arena

Saturday, March 30

Tickets can be purchased here.

12 p.m. - Doors Open

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. - CPS Strong Community Fair

12:30 p.m. - Girls/Boys Skills Competition sponsored by UC CECH

1:45 p.m. - Girls/Boys 3 Point Contest sponsored by Game One

3 p.m. - Girls All-Star Game sponsored by Dream Builders University

4:30 p.m. - Dunk Contest sponsored by UC School of IT

5:30 p.m. - Boys All-Star Game sponsored by 4D

6 p.m. - Cheer Performance at Halftime sponsored by Center for Closing the Health Gap

