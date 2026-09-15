Petition seeks a vote on separate OHSAA public and private state championships

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A petition that seeks a vote on whether the Ohio High School Athletic Association should have separate public and private high school state championships is circulating around the state.

The organizers face a December deadline to gather enough support in order to have a referendum item on the May 2027 ballot for high school principals. If it passes in May, then it would be implemented during the 2028-29 school year.

Only principals can sign the petition. If 75 signatures, five from each district are secured, petition language will be placed on the May 2027 ballot for full membership vote.

The petitioners are superintendents, principals and athletic directors from Northeast Ohio schools in the Suburban League.

The issue was discussed at the OHSAA regional administrator update meeting on Tuesday at Princeton. It was the final meeting of six events to start the school year that the OHSAA organized among administrators.

The meeting at Princeton was intended to address key issues for school superintendents, principals and athletic administrators in each of the OHSAA’s six athletic districts. A primary topic of this year’s meeting was a focus on the newly implemented Student Athlete Mobility (SAM) Act, which has extended participation opportunities for students attending public schools.

The OHSAA’s annual referendum voting period is from May 1 through May 15. Each member school has one vote on each referendum issue, which is cast by the high school principal.

OHSAA Constitution Article 8-1-9 requires every member high school to submit a ballot. This past May, OHSAA member schools passed 11 of 12 proposed revisions to the OHSAA Constitution and Bylaws.

This is not the first time the OHSAA membership has discussed a potential separation of member schools.

There were also petition attempts to separate in 1978 and 1993. Both attempts were voted down by the OHSAA membership. There were discussions to propose separation in the late 2000s, which led to the formation of a competitive balance committee in January 2010.

In May 2014, member schools approved competitive balance, a process that makes modifications to how schools are placed into tournament divisions in the team sports of baseball, basketball, football, soccer, softball and volleyball. The modifications are based on which students are actually on each respective roster. It was implemented during the 2017-18 school year.

The OHSAA is a voluntary, unincorporated and nonprofit membership organization. The organization regulates interscholastic athletic competition for its member schools, consisting of 813 high schools and 741 7th and 8th grade schools.

Currently there are 121 non-public high schools in the OHSAA. There are 691 public schools. (812 total member schools). Only four to five other states in the country separate public and private state tournaments, according to the OHSAA.

With almost 350,000 high school student-athletes during the 2025-26 school year, Ohio ranks as the third-largest state for high school sports participation in the annual National Federation of State High School Associations' athletics participation survey, trailing only Texas and California.

Among boys' sports in Ohio, the top sports for participation include football (40,302), track and field (28,964), baseball (20,892), basketball (20,246) and soccer (17,540).

Top sports for Ohio girls' participation include competitive spirit/cheerleading (26,635), track and field (23,739), volleyball (19,867), soccer (14,605), softball (13,977) and basketball (12,879).

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