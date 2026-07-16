'One big family' | North College Hill football team starts new era with Coach Tyler Williams

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Senior Chris Bradley likes everything about the North College Hill football team’s preseason.

“We’re working hard,” said the NCH defensive back/quarterback/receiver, who is verbally committed to Indiana as a cornerback. “Grinding. Busting our butts. It’s just like one big family around here.”

This is a new era in NCH football. It also starts with Trojans head coach Tyler Williams, who joined the program in January after he was the Taft head coach the past five seasons.

Williams, the all-time coaching wins leader in Taft football history, led Taft to a 52-12 record overall since 2021.

Taft had an undefeated regular season (10-0) in 2025 for the first time in program history. Williams led the Senators to their first regional title and state Final Four appearance in 2024. He has earned numerous coaching awards.

So when Williams saw this NCH program as a new chapter personally and professionally, he also didn’t see a limit for the Trojans' potential.

“I’m excited about it; the kids are taking well to it,” Williams said. We’re practicing early in the morning. The guys are flying around making plays.”

Williams, a former Colerain football star, has familiarity with NCH prior to joining the program.

“When I was younger, I lived close to this area in Colerain so I was able to see some of my friends play here,” Williams said. “The basketball games. Also, when they were going undefeated in football so I know the tradition is here. I’m definitely trying to get it back to that and I want to win even more.”

NCH, which earned eight wins and was a Division V playoff qualifier in 2025, is a Division IV program this season. The Trojans don’t just want to win. They want to dominate.

That begins with early morning practice where the Trojans run a mile and prepare for intense workouts. The no-huddle offense adds another layer of anticipation. The defense has picked up schemes quickly.

“The mindset is don’t be ok with just some winning some games,” Williams said. “I want you to have the mindset of winning every game. And dominating. Dominating on every level – on and off the field and becoming great young men.”

Bradley said the Trojans have built bonds through team activities this summer. Talent is no short supply either.

Senior linebacker Josiah Pouncy is verbally committed to Louisville. Senior wide receiver Eddie Holloway is verbally committed to Kent State.

Philip Lee/WCPO North College Hill senior Chris Bradley is verbally committed to Indiana University as a cornerback.

“We’re working hard as a team trying to grind,” Bradley said. “It’s like a new team. Everybody is trying to come together trying figure each other out. New positions, new players.”

NCH, which is seeking its first conference championship since 2011, opens the season Aug. 21 against Fairport Harding (Fairport Harbor, Ohio) from the northeast part of the state. The schools are discussing a game location for the scheduled 6 p.m. kickoff.

Williams can't wait. He said the NCH community has exhibited a great deal of support already for the Trojans. It’s a start of a new journey for the program.

“They’re excited about Week 1,” Williams said. We’ve been looking for a Week 1 since February. Finally got one so the community is excited about it. Their peers are excited about it. The community is buying into it. We’re excited to put on a show for them come August 21.. We’re ready.”

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