OHSAA members approve proposal that would allow schools to opt up to Division I

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Thursday morning that a proposal has been approved that allows member schools to apply to move up to Division I on a sport-by-sport basis for next school year.

OHSAA member schools voted in favor of Issue 1B this month, a referendum item related to changing bylaw 2-1-1.

The OHSAA’s annual referendum voting period is from May 1 through May 15 and ended at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Each member school has one vote on each referendum item, which is cast by the high school principal.

Fall and winter sports teams have until June 3 to apply to the OHSAA for inclusion in Division I, which includes schools with the largest enrollments in the state for postseason tournaments.

The deadline for 2025 spring sports programs will be announced at a later time.

Once the OHSAA knows how many schools request to move up to Division I, the OHSAA will determine if changes are needed to the previously announced divisional breakdowns and tournament representation.

“We are all interested to see how many schools request to move up to Division I,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said in a statement. “With the expanded divisions in several sports, our goal is to have as close to 64 schools as possible in Divisions I and II, so we may have some adjusting to do in some sports if several Division II schools make the request to move up to Division I. We know that June 3 is a quick turn-around for our schools, but we will need to know their plans quickly to make changes to divisional assignments and representation, if needed.”

If requested for individual sports, all the participants for that school would participate in the same division for that sport.

The OHSAA announced preliminary divisional breakdowns and regional tournament representation for fall and winter sports (except wrestling) earlier this spring. Wrestling will be announced June 10, pending board of directors approval.

Issue 1B was one of six proposed revisions to the OHSAA Constitution and Bylaws that passed this week.

The approved bylaw and constitution changes will go into effect August 1, unless noted otherwise. A simple majority of votes cast by member school principals is required for a proposed amendment to be adopted.

There are 818 member high schools. Ohio is the fourth-largest state in terms of the number of member schools in a state high school athletics association.

The vote on 1B is one of the significant storylines related to the OHSAA this school year. In February, the OHSAA board of directors unanimously approved a proposal to expand the number of tournament divisions in seven sports starting next school year.

Baseball, basketball, softball and girls volleyball increase from four divisions each to seven divisions. Soccer increases from three to five divisions. In those sports, Division I and Division II will only include 64 schools.

