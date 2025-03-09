OHSAA boys basketball state semifinal pairings unofficially set for next weekend

Watch Now
CINCINNATI — The Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state semifinal pairings for next weekend are unofficially set as of Sunday morning.

Three regional finals involving Greater Cincinnati teams will be played at Xavier University’s Cintas Center. Summit Country Day clinched its berth to the state semifinal round on Saturday.

The winner of the Fairfield (18-7 entering Sunday) and Lakota West (20-5 entering Sunday) Division I regional final is expected to play Reynoldsburg in a state semifinal at noon March 16 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

That state semifinal winner plays either Cleveland St. Ignatius or Olentangy Orange in the state final at 8:30 p.m. March 22 at University of Dayton Arena.

In Division III, Aiken (25-1) or Trotwood-Madison (24-2) will play Sandusky in a state semifinal at 3 p.m. March 16 at Wright State.

That state semifinal winner plays Garfield Heights or Louisville in the Division III state final at 1 p.m. March 21 at UD Arena.

In Division IV, the winner of Wyoming (24-2) and Alter (20-6) plays either River Valley or Maysville in a state semifinal at 5:30 p.m. March 14 at Wittenberg.

That state semifinal winner plays Cleveland Glenville or Hawken in the Division IV state final at 4:15 p.m. March 21 at UD Arena.

In Division V, Summit Country Day (17-7) plays Columbus Academy in a state semifinal at 8:30 p.m. March 14 at Wittenberg.

That state semifinal winner plays Lutheran East or Minford/Chesapeake in the state final at 10:45 a.m. March 22 at UD Arena.

