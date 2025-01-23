OHSAA announces girls and boys basketball state tournament schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the specific tournament divisions and days for the girls and boys basketball state semifinals and finals in March.

Schedules were announced in the OHSAA Administrator Update letter on Jan. 21.

The girls basketball state semifinals are March 7-9 at neutral locations announced at a later time.

The Divisions VI and VII semifinals will be March 7. March 8 includes Divisions III, IV and V. The Divisions I and II state semifinals are March 9.

The girls basketball state finals are March 14 at University of Dayton Arena with the Division III state championship game at 1 p.m., Division IV at 4:15 p.m., and Division II at 7:30 p.m.

The March 15 state finals at UD Arena include Division V (10:45 a.m.), Division VI (2 p.m.), Division VII (5:15 p.m.) and Division I (8:30 p.m.).

The boys basketball state semifinals are March 14-16 neutral locations. March 14 includes Divisions VI and VII while March 15 includes Divisions III, IV and V. The Divisions I and II state semifinals are March 16.

The boys basketball state finals are March 21 at UD Arena with Division III at 1 p.m., Division IV at 4:15 p.m., and Division II at 7:30 p.m.

The March 22 state finals include Division V (10:45 a.m.), Division VI (2 p.m.), Division VII (5:15 p.m.) and Division I (8:30 p.m.).

The OHSAA Board of Directors voted unanimously Feb. 15, 2024 to expand the number of tournament divisions in seven sports including boys and girls basketball starting in the 2024-25 school year.

This season’s girls basketball sectional tournament starts Feb. 10. The boys basketball sectional tournament starts Feb. 17.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter